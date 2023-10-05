Trump rages after being fined for sexual assault in civil lawsuit

NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised a New York jury’s decision against him in connection with a sexual assault, reported German news agency (dpa).

“This verdict is a disgrace,“ Trump wrote on Wednesday on the Truth Social platform he co-founded. “It is ‘a continuation of the greatest witch-hunt of all time’,“ the presidential contender wrote.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,“ he declared, referring to the plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, who had accused him of raping her in an upmarket New York department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump had denied the allegations from the beginning.

In the civil trial here, a jury ruled on Wednesday that Trump must pay US$5 million in compensation for sexual assault and defamation. The accusation of rape was dismissed. -Bernama