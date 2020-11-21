Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Friday.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,“ a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines,“ China’s Xinhua news agency quoting the spokesperson as saying.

Trump Jr. is the second of the president’s children to test positive for the virus, following 14-year-old Barron Trump’s diagnosis in early October.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also tested positive for Covid-19 last month.-Bernama