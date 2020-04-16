SEARCH
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

16 Apr 2020 / 11:04 H.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the House and Senate to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in Congress.

“I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress,“ Trump told reporters at the White House.

He accused Democrats in the Senate of stalling the nominations of several top administration officials and said adjourning Congress would allow him to make the appointments. - AFP

