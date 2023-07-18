Turkish president gifts Togg to Saudi Crown Prince

JEDDAH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric car, Togg, as a gift during his visit to Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Monday.

During their time together, Erdogan and Mohammed engaged in one-on-one discussions and held inter-delegation meetings, Anadolu Agency reported.

After the talks, Erdogan personally handed over a Pamukkale white Togg to the Saudi crown prince. The two leaders inspected the vehicle in the palace courtyard.

Upon concluding the visit, Erdogan was chauffeured back to his hotel by Mohammed, who drove the Togg.-Bernama