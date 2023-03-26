Turkiye condemns attack on Muslim holy book, Turkish flag in Denmark

MOSCOW: The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced on Saturday the recent “vile attack” targetting the holy Muslim book, the Quran, and the Turkish flag in Denmark.

On Friday, a group of people held a protest in Denmark, desecrating the Quran and the Turkish flag.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the vile attack targetting our holy book, the Quran, and our glorious flag in Denmark in the afternoon of March 24,“ the ministry’s statement read, reported Sputnik.

The incident, which was carried out during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, “has once again clearly revealed that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia have reached an alarming level in Europe and that no lessons have been learned from the past,“ the ministry added.

The Turkish foreign department also informed the Danish authorities that Ankara considered such acts “completely unacceptable” and called for taking necessary actions against the perpetrators to “prevent such provocations”.

In January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark in protest against the Turkish leadership. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Stockholm should not count on Ankara’s support for its NATO membership bid. - Bernama