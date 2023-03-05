Turkiye plans meeting with Russia, Ukraine to discuss grain export deal

ISTANBUL: Turkiye plans to host a meeting with Russian and Ukrainian officials here later this week to discuss the extension of a deal to let Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said, reported news agency dpa.

The deputy defence ministers of the three countries are expected in Istanbul on Friday, Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.

Both Ukraine and Russia “lean towards” extending the grain exports, Akar said.

“We hope that the grain deal will continue without any disruptions,” Akar said, saying it is critical to avoid a “global food crisis”.

Akar’s remarks come after the Kremlin said last week that an extension is unlikely, citing problems in exporting Russian fertiliser due to Western sanctions, among other issues.

The deal came about last summer when the United Nations and Turkiye brokered an end to the Russian blockade in the Black Sea. It was extended in mid-March following last-minute talks, but there was no confirmation as to how long it would be extended. – Bernama