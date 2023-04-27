Turkiye rejects ‘baseless claims’ on president Erdogan’s health

ANKARA: Türkiye on Wednesday rejected “baseless claims” about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s health.

“We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan’s health. The President will attend tomorrow’s nuclear power plant opening via videoconference,“ according to Anadolu Agency, citing the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

“No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK (Justice and Development) Party are set to win the May 14 elections,“ Altun added.

The directorate’s centre for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdogan “had a heart attack and was hospitalised” did not reflect the truth. - Bernama