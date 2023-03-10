Turkiye’s annual inflation increases to 61.53% in September - TUIK

ANKAR: Annual inflation in Turkiye increased to 61.53 per cent in September month-on-month, compared to 58.94 per cent in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

“A change in the general index was realised in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 4.75 per cent, on December of the previous year by 49.86 per cent, on the same month of the previous year by 61.53 per cent and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 55.30 per cent in September 2023,“ the authority said in a statement. -Bernama