Türkiye’s Southern Adana province rocked by 5.5-magnitude earthquake

ISTANBUL: An 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook the southern Turkish province of Adana on Tuesday morning, according to the Kandilli earthquake monitoring centre in Istanbul, reported German news agency (dpa).

The centre said the quake occurred at 8.44 am (0544 GMT). Its epicentre was in the district of Kozan, about 64 kilometres from the city of Adana.

The authorities initially reported no injuries or damaged houses.

The quake comes months after February’s devastating earthquakes that caused a swathe of destruction in the region and parts of northern Syria. In Türkiye alone, more than 50,000 people died and tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed.

Many of the houses that were damaged in the February quakes have not been fully demolished yet. Orhan Tatar, head of the risk reduction department at the AFAD disaster management authority, called on the public to stay clear of damaged buildings.-Bernama