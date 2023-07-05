Turkiye to move its Sudan embassy after ambassador’s car hit by gunfire

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Saturday that Türkiye has decided to relocate its embassy in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to Port Sudan, in response to an earlier incident where the Turkish ambassador’s vehicle was targetted by gunfire.

“For the safety of our embassy and our colleagues, we decided to move our embassy to Port Sudan,“ Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the semi-official Anadolu Agency, reported Xinhua.

Turkish Ambassador Ismail Cobanoglu had discussed the issue with both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and informed them about the relocation plans, the Turkish minister added.

The decision was taken after the official vehicle of Türkiye’s ambassador to Sudan was hit by gunfire on Saturday, while no one was wounded in the incident the vehicle was damaged.

After the incident, the RSF and the Sudanese army exchanged accusations. The RSF claimed that the area where the attack occurred was under military control and reiterated its commitment to protecting diplomatic missions in the country. Conversely, the army attributed responsibility to the RSF for the assault. - Bernama