Turkiye will not force refugees out of country, says Erdogan

ANKARA: Turkiye will not force refugees it has given shelter out of the country, the Turkish president reiterated on Wednesday.

Those who fled persecution and war in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere and sought protection in our country are guests, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a meeting of provincial heads of Turkiye’s AK Party, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

If they want to return voluntarily, they can return, otherwise, our doors will remain open to refugees, he added.

“Turkiye will not push them into the arms of murderers,” Erdogan said, adding that hosting those who need protection is part of Turkish tradition.

Erdogan recently announced a new plan in which hundreds of thousands of homes will be built in opposition-held northern Syria, along with schools, hospitals, and other needed institutions.

Some 4 million Syrian refugees currently live in Turkey -- more than any country in the world -- and Erdogan said he expected the plan would draw some 1 million of them to voluntarily return to Syria to resettle.

Since 2016, the Turkish military also cleared much of the area of terrorist groups to make it safe for resettlement. - Bernama