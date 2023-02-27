Twitter axes at least 50 roles in latest round of job cuts

WASHINGTON: Another round of job cuts has seen at least 50 people lose their jobs at social media giant Twitter, reported the German Press Agency (dpa), quoting media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The latest job cuts reportedly affected multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app, as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter’s systems running.

Many major US tech firms recently announced job cuts or hiring freeze amid the slowing growth. Alphabet, the parent company of search giant Google, plans about 12,000 job cuts, while Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, Amazon 18,000 jobs or about 6 per cent of its workforce, and Facebook parent company Meta around 11,000 roles.

In early November, Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Elon Musk, who acquired the social media company for US$44 billion in October.

According to reports, Twitter now has about 2,000 employees. - Bernama