Twitter introduces ads revenue sharing with content creators

MOSCOW: Twitter has announced that it would share revenue from ads with content creators, expanding current creator monetisation on the platform, reported Sputnik.

“We’re expanding our creator monetisation offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts,“ Twitter said in a statement.

To be eligible for ads revenue sharing, the user has to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations, have at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and pass “human review” for standards for creator monetisation, the platform stated.

It added that the content creator has to have a Stripe account to receive payments.

In April, Twitter announced an option to monetise accounts, which allows all its users to earn money from their posts. The company owner, Elon Musk, said Twitter users can monetise their content by enabling subscriptions to their text, pictures and videos.