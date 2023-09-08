Two buried, five injured in S. Korea’s building floor collapse

SEOUL: Two workers were buried and five others injured as the top floor of a building under construction in South Korea collapsed on Wednesday, Xinhua quoted the Yonhap news agency.

The ninth floor of the nine-story building under construction in Anseong, some 60 km southeast of Seoul, collapsed to the eighth floor at 11.49 am local time (0249 GMT).

The accident left two workers buried and five others wounded. Excavators and cranes were dispatched for rescue operations.

The police will investigate construction officials for compliance with safety rules. - Bernama