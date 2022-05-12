Two dead, 14 injured in Brazil aircraft crash

SAO PAULO: At least two people died and 14 were injured on Wednesday after a light aircraft crashed in Brazilian city of Boituva, authorities reported.

The plane carrying recreational skydivers plunged to the ground in a forced landing after taking off from the National Skydiving Centre in Boituva, known as the “national skydive capital” of Brazil, reported Xinhua.

The plane, with a pilot and 15 skydivers aboard, belongs to the Skydive4Fun tourism company, according to a statement released by the Boituva mayor’s office.

“In Boituva’s 50 years of skydiving history, it’s the first aircraft accident at the National Skydiving Center. It’s a very sad day,“ Boituva Mayor Edson Marcusso said.

A fire department spokesperson said that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, while the Brazilian Air Force said in a press release that experts were conducting an investigation at the crash site. - Bernama