PATTANI, Southern Thailand: Two people were killed and 14 others, including four rangers, were injured in a motorcycle bomb attack at a Ramadan market in Nong Chik, here today.

In the 4.15pm (local time) incident, the market in Bo Thong town was crowded with people looking for food to break fast when the 15kg homemade bomb, attached to a parked motorcycle and activated via walkie talkie, exploded.

Pattani Police Chief Major-General Pol Piyawat Chalermsi said a 14-year-old teenager died at the scene while a 35-year-old woman died at the Pattani hospital, where the injured are being treated.

“Five vehicles and several business premises were also damaged in the incident,“ he told reporters at the scene.

Police are hunting down the perpetrators, he added.

Meanwhile, in YALA, a member of an armed gang was killed by security forces during a shootout that also injured three rangers.

Military 4th Division Spokesman Colonel Pramote Prom-in said in the 12.30pm (local time) incident, the security forces comprising the police, military and administrative officers had surrounded a house used as the armed gang members’ hideout.

“A shootout between the two parties ensued which went on for three hours,“ he said.

All of the injured are being treated at the Yala Hospital, he said. — Bernama