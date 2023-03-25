Two dead following chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON: At least two people died and several others were injured as a result of an explosion and a subsequent fire at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania, reported Sputnik.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. local time on Friday (21:00 GMT), and destroyed part of the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading, Berks County, The New York Times said, citing local authorities.

WPVI-TV reported, citing West Reading police, that two people were dead and seven more were missing following the accident. At least six people were hospitalised with injuries.

According to WPVI-TV, the explosion at the chocolate factory was likely due to a gas leak. An investigation is underway. - Bernama