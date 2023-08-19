Two dead, three wounded in Philippine capital shooting

MANILA: Two people have been killed and three others, including two police officers, have been wounded when two armed men on a motorcycle shot against a police team in Manila, the Philippine police said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Police said the shooting broke out before 10 pm local time on Friday when police stopped the motorcycle-riding men at a police checkpoint. While the team was inquiring and inspecting the motorcycle, one of the suspects allegedly drew a .45 calibre gun and shot at the police officers, police said.

A firefight ensued, killing the motorcyclist and wounding the pillion rider. The two policemen on duty also sustained gunshot wounds in the head. Both are recuperating in a hospital.

A stray bullet hit the head of a female resident in the area. She was pronounced dead at a city hospital, police added.

Helmeted armed criminals, usually in tandem, use motorcycles for illegal activities, preying on pedestrians in streets of the Philippines. - Bernama