Two EU legislators detained amid ‘Qatargate’ corruption probe

ROME: Two European lawmakers, Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino, have been detained amid ongoing investigations into the “Qatargate” corruption case, reported German news agency dpa.

The detentions came after the public prosecutor’s office questioned Tarabella in Brussels on Friday afternoon.

Italian police arrested Cozzolino in the evening after he sought treatment at a Naples hospital and was taken into custody, according to several Italian media reports.

The immunity of the two legislators was recently lifted and they have been expelled from the Socialist Group. They are accused of allegedly having accepted bribes, charges both deny.

Tarabella was questioned in Brussels by investigators, who also searched his office in the European Parliament and other premises. Investigators also went to Cozzolino’s office in Brussels.

Cozzolino meanwhile was treated in a hospital in Naples but was arrested and brought to prison, ANSA news agency reported, citing judicial sources.

The scandal emerged in December, when then-vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption.

They are accused of having influenced parliamentary decisions in favour of football World Cup host Qatar, and Morocco, in return for money and gifts. - Bernama