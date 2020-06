CAMBODIA: The capital’s Meanchey district police yesterday arrested two gay men accused of sexually abusing two underage boys in public.

District police deputy chief Major Keo Sokhom identified the suspects as Hun Sopheak, 42 and Korn Rorindo, 23, both of whom are wedding makeup artists from the district’s Chak Angkre Krom commune.

The victims were identified as being aged 14 and 15, living in the same commune as the suspects.

Maj Sokhom said both men frequently visited a park in the commune looking to persuade young men or children to have sex with them.

On the evening of May 29, Maj Sokhom said the victims went for a stroll at the park. Upon arrival, Sopheak and Rorindo grabbed both victims and began touching their genitals.

“They caught the victims, kissed them forcefully and touched their genitals in a public place,” Maj Sokhom said. “The victims later managed to escape from the suspects and ran toward their homes.”

They later alerted their parents regarding the incident, who in turn lodged a complaint against the suspects at the district police station the following day.

Sopheak and Rorindo were arrested five days later at their house and may be charged with “indecent assault” under Article 246 of the Criminal Code. If convicted, they each face between one and three years in prison. — Khmer Times