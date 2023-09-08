Two injured in Tokyo store stabbing attack

TOKYO: An unknown man armed with a knife has attacked two employees of a convenience store in Tokyo, inflicting on them serious stab wounds, Sputnik quoted Japanese news agency Kyodo report on Wednesday.

The man, about 66 to 68 inches tall, wearing black pants, a blue sweater and red gloves broke into the convenience store dubbed Daily Yamazaki near the Nishiaraidaishi-nishi train station at 2.30 am local time on Wednesday (1730 GMT on Tuesday), Kyodo reported, citing the police.

The attacker stabbed a female employee, aged about 40, in the back, and then attacked a male employee about 60 years old, injuring him in the arm, the report said. Both victims were hospitalised, with their injuries assessed as serious.

The perpetrator did not demand money, and after the attack, he fled the scene on a bicycle, the news outlet reported, adding that the police were looking for the offender.-Bernama