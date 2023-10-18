Two killed in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia

KYIV: Russian missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine killed two people in the early hours of Wednesday, local authorities said.

Regional governor Yuriy Malashko said Russia “launched 6 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia city” between 1:33 am and 1:48 am (2233 and 2248 GMT Tuesday).

“Two people were killed and three were injured as a result of the impact,“ police said, adding that one of the missiles had hit a building.

According to emergency services, it was a residential building, and the attack destroyed storeys three to five.

Photographs released by the same source show a gutted building, with part of its facade collapsed.

Officials were still working to identify the missile type.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located in the region, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia, at Energodar. It is occupied by Russian forces.

Wednesday's attack comes a day after Ukraine announced that it had used US long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time, without providing further details, while Kyiv's special forces claimed responsibility for destructive strikes on airfields in Russian-held territory. - AFP