Two men charged for false bomb threat in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Australian man and a 39-year-old man were charged with false bomb threats in two separate cases on Saturday, according to a statement by the Singapore Police Force, reported Xinhua.

During a Scoot flight to Perth, Australia, on Thursday, the 30-year-old passenger informed cabin crew members repeatedly that he had a bomb. As a result of the threat, the plane had to turn back to Singapore, the statement noted.

The man may be liable to an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine up to 500,000 Singapore dollars (about US$365,000), or both, for making false threats of terrorist acts, according to the statement.

In another case on Friday, the police were alerted to a bomb threat onboard a cruise ship berthed at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. However, no threat items were found on the ship after extensive security checks.

After follow-up investigations, the police identified the suspect and arrested the 39-year-old man.

The man may be liable to an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine up to 50,000 Singapore dollars (about US$36,500), or both, for communicating false information about a harmful thing, according to the police. -Bernama