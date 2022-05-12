Two men riding e-scooter together die after being run over by SUV

SEOUL: Two men riding an e-scooter together without helmets were hit by an SUV in southern Seoul and died Thursday, police said.

The SUV, driven by a man in his 40s, allegedly rammed into the two men on a road in a business area of the southern Gangnam district at 2.20am, Yonhap news agency reported an initial police investigation said.

The victims, in their 20s, were rushed to a hospital but died soon after.

The SUV driver was not under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The Gangnam Police Station booked the SUV driver for a formal investigation on charges of causing the deadly traffic accident, police officials said.

“Police plan to look into the exact cause of the accident, including a potential violation of the speed limit or traffic signals, by securing the vehicle’s black box and CCTV footage,“ an official said. - Bernama