CONAKRY: Two officers were missing after a military helicopter crashed into the sea on Tuesday off the capital of the West African state of Guinea, the army said.

The search for the two pilots was underway with “all means human and materiel mobilised by the national defence ministry,“ the army said in a statement.

“The families of the two pilots have been informed of the accident,“ it added.

The army did not indicate the cause of the crash, but very heavy rains have been battering the capital Conakry for several days.

The Ecureuil helicopter crashed near the seafront Onomo hotel close to Conakry’s government district, a hotel employee told AFP.

One of the missing men, Colonel Abdoulaye Diallo, is a Guinean air force instructor who was giving a flying lesson to the other officer on board, Sekou Conde.

Along with his military activities, Conde is a mathematician who teaches at a high school in Conakry. — AFP