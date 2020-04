MANILA: Two offshore earthquakes with a magnitude 6 and a magnitude 5.5 respectively rattled the Philippines early on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported according to the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs).

One earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Batanes province in the northern Philippines at 12.44am about 37km northeast of Basco town. It hit at a depth of 167km, the institute said.

Batanes is the northernmost archipelagic province in the country.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.5, was recorded at 2.45am about 141km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines with a depth of 52km, the institute said.

The institute said both tremors, which were tectonic in origin, will not cause any significant damage. However, it said the quakes can trigger aftershocks.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” — Bernama