Two persons die after falling into overflowing manhole in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Two people died in India’s financial centre Mumbai on Saturday after falling into an overflowing manhole amid incessant rains, said the local police.

According to the police, the two died after falling into the open manhole in the city’s Shivaji Nagar area and got stuck in the drain underneath. Underground drain cleaning work was going on when the incident occurred, said local media reports.

Their dead bodies were later recovered by the fire brigade and police personnel.

The heavy rains led to waterlogging and traffic jams at several places in the city. “Heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain. The incessant rains led to traffic snarls, tree felling incidents and short circuits,“ Xinhua quoted a report by The Times of India.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai traffic police notified no vehicular movement on a subway in Andheri area due to waterlogging. Heavy rains in the city, followed by waterlogging in various areas, have led the police to issue similar traffic advisories in other parts of the city.

Earlier, announcing the onset of monsoon in Mumbai between June 23 and 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the city on June 26-27, indicating heavy rainfall in isolated areas. - Bernama