Two pilots killed in Indian air force plane crash

NEW DELHI: Two pilots were killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in the state of Rajasthan on Thursday.

“At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries,“ the air force said.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,“ it added.

The aircraft had taken off from the Uttarlai air base in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, Indian media reported.

The air force has lost six MiG-21s in crashes since January 2021, according to a report. — Bernama