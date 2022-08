SAN FRANCISCO: Multiple people have been reportedly killed after two planes collided while attempting to land in Watsonville, US State of California, authorities tweeted Thursday afternoon.

According to Xinhua, the crash happened around 2.56 pm (2156 GMT) at the Watsonville Municipal Airport and multiple agencies rushed to the scene at around 3.37 p.m. (2237 GMT), according to the city’s official Twitter account.

An investigation into the incident is underway. - Bernama