BLANTYRE: Malawi police said Thursday they had detained two rights campaigners who organised protests denouncing President Peter Mutharika’s re-election and charged them with stealing money from AIDS programmes.

The arrests were connected to alleged misuse of UNAIDS funds.

“They have just been arrested so the details are quite scanty as of now,“ Malawi police spokesman James Kadadzera told AFP.

“But what I can confirm is that they we have a complainant in the form of UNAIDS who came to lodge a grievance with the police,“ Kadadzera said.

“While I do not have the actual figures, I can confirm that the money runs into millions of Malawi kwachas,“ he added.

UNAIDS, contacted by AFP, was not immediately available for comment.

The arrested men are Gift Trapence, the vice chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition which organised protests that have rocked the southern African nation for two months, and Reverend MacDonald Sembereka, who also belongs to the group.

Since the May 21 elections, the opposition and the civil society have held multiple demonstrations.

Mutharika, who has been in power since 2014, was re-elected with 160,000 votes ahead of Lazarus Chakwera, who called for the annulment of the result.

Over the weekend, dozens of people were arrested after Mutharika accused the protesters of plotting against his government. — AFP