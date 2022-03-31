Two russian cosmonauts, one US astronaut return back to earth

KOROLYOV: The Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft’s capsule carrying cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Rescue crews have been dispatched to the landing site to help the crew members to get out of the capsule, it reported.

Dubrov and Vande Hei arrived at the ISS on April 9 last year aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, together with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.

Later, the spacecraft brought back Novitsky and the first-ever feature film crew - actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, who arrived at the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on October 5.

On March 15, cosmonaut Dubrov made history among Russians for the longest flight onboard the ISS. According to TASS, Dubrov beat the record set by Mikhail Korniyenko, who from March 2015 to March 2016 went on a flight lasting 340 days 8 hours 42 minutes and 54 seconds.

During his space mission, Dubrov activated two new modules – the Prichal docking and the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module – and conducted four spacewalks for their integration, it added. - Bernama