Two suspected militants killed in shootout in Pattani

PATTANI: Two men believed to be militants died in a shootout in Nong Chik District, Pattani, southern Thailand today.

Security personnel encircled a home suspected to be the hiding place of two militants in Kampung Koh Morkaeng, Nong Chik, at around 3am (local time) today, according to Pol Maj Gen Archan Chansiri, chief of the Pattani Regional Police.

“We tried to persuade the two men who were hiding in the house to surrender. However, they failed to do so and they opened fire on the security forces while trying to escape.

“The shooting incident took place for about 10 minutes. When the situation settled, we found a dead body in the compound of the house,” he said.

“Another shooting incident occurred about 10.30 am (local time). The security team found another body on the second floor of the house,“ he said.

He added that the two Thai men, aged 33 and 37 years old, have a record of seven arrest warrants in Pattani involved in shooting and bombing cases. - Bernama