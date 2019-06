DOHA: Two oil tankers were hit in the Sea of Oman near Iran on Thursday and all 21 crew members on board evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Al Arabiya TV.

Iranian media said the two tankers departed from the port of Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ports of Pakistan and Oman both received the distress calls from the oil tankers.

The US 5th Fleet nearby assisted the evacuation of the crew, Al Arabiya said.

The Omani authorities were not immediately available for comments on the incident.

Last month, four commercial vessels suffered similar acts of sabotage near the UAE waters. — Bernama