Two US bomber jets to fly over Balkans in show of ‘commitment’

BERLIN: Two US Air Force B-52 bomber jets will fly over the Balkans later Monday, in a show of commitment to NATO allies amid heightened tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two jets will conduct low-approach flyovers over the Government Building in North Macedonia's Skopje and Skanderbeg Square in Albania's Tirana. They will also fly down the coast of Montenegro and Lovrijenac in Croatia's Dubrovnik.

“The purpose of each flyover is to demonstrate US commitment and assurance to NATO allies and partners located in south-eastern Europe,“ said the US Air Forces in Europe in a statement.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber capable of launching the widest array of weapons in the US inventory.

NATO allies are sending ships and jets to bolster the alliance's eastern flank in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

In June, the US Air Force also dispatched two F35s to conduct low approach flyovers over the Baltics. - AFP