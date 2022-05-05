Tyre burst while filling air kills 2

NEW DELHI: Two people died after a tyre of a bulldozer burst while being filled with air at a vehicle workshop in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said Thursday.

According to the police, the accident took place on Tuesday in Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the workshop, said Xinhua.

The video footage shows a worker sitting over the huge tyre refilling air in it as another man approached him and pressed the tyre a couple of times in order to check the air quantity. However, it suddenly burst and threw the men in the air.

The victims were identified as workers hailing from the adjacent state of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, the police said, adding an investigation into the tragedy has been launched. - Bernama