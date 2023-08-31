UAE leaders congratulate King on Malaysia’s 66th National Day

ABU DHABI: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulations message to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the occasion of Malaysia’s 66th National Day, today.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent similar messages to His Majesty and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to Emirates news agency (WAM).

The National Day 2023 celebration which was held at the Dataran Putrajaya this morning was attended by more than 100,00 people from all walks of lives.

Themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, this year’s National Day celebration involved 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, and 100 service animals.-Bernama