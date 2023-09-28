UK arrest after female migrant found dead on French beach

LONDON: A 21-year-old man was arrested in the UK on Wednesday as part of a cross-Channel probe into the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach in northern France.

The National Crime Agency said officers detained the Sudanese national on suspicion of illegal entry and facilitating illegal immigration in the Channel port of Dover in southern England.

The arrest came after the body of an Eritrean woman was found at Bleriot-Plage, near Calais, on Tuesday. She “is thought to have died attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat”, the agency said.

French authorities are currently probing her death and said the discovery, which came after a night when migrants made multiple attempts to cross the busy shipping lane.

Her death was the first since six Afghans aged 21 to 34 died on August 12 while trying to make the crossing to southern England.

The NCA said the man in custody is suspected of having piloted a boat which reached UK waters on Tuesday.

“This incident demonstrates the danger posed to those making these crossings,“ said NCA deputy director Craig Turner.

“Targeting the criminal networks involved is a priority for the NCA, and we are working with French partners to identify those responsible for this tragic death.”

Almost 24,000 people have made the trip in small unsuitable boats so far this year.

The UK government has proposed radical measures to stop the boats, including criminalising irregular migration, and sending failed asylum seekers for resettlement in Rwanda.

Both London and Paris blame people-smuggling gangs for preying on vulnerable migrants, and have vowed closer cooperation to target traffickers. -AFP