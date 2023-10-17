UK committed to work with M’sia in science, technology and industry - High commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Kingdom (UK) is committed to continue working with Malaysia to leverage expertise in the field of science, technology and industry to strengthen the economies of both nations, said British High Commissioner to Malaysia Ailsa Terry.

She said the longstanding collaboration between the UK and Malaysia in education, science, innovation and technology is a testament to both countries’ deep-rooted partnership.

“This UK-Malaysia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference 2023 serves as a significant step forward in our enduring alliance,” Terry said in her welcoming remarks at the conference here today, delivered by British High Commission Kuala Lumpur Counsellor (Global Issues) Andrew Bowes.

Terry also expressed UK’s commitment to take a leadership role in ensuring the safe and responsible use of emerging technologies like AI.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang in his opening remarks said the Malaysian government was finalising the specific criteria and guidelines for the development and deployment of AI use cases and applications, slated for release in early 2024.

Chang also encouraged government agencies, researchers and local companies to work collaboratively with their UK counterparts to establish international norms and standards for AI development and use as AI can also be a force for diplomacy and global cooperation.

The UK-Malaysia AI Conference 2023 is co-organised by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry and the British High Commission Kuala Lumpur.-Bernama