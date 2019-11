LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s (pix) Conservative Party raised 5.8 million £ (RM 31.20 million) from donations and public funds in the third quarter of this year, just beating the opposition Labour Party which raised 5.5 million £ (RM 29.59 million), official figures showed on Tuesday.

Britain’s electoral watchdog, the Electoral Commission, said the Brexit Party came third, raising 3.4 million £ (RM 18.29 million pounds) in the three months from July 1 to Sept 30, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 3.3 million £ (RM 17.75 million). — Reuters