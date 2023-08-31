UK Defence Secretary Wallace resigns after 4 years in office

MOSCOW: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has sent a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after four years in office, reported Sputnik based on a document published by the UK government on Thursday.

Wallace was appointed as the defence chief in 2019 under the government of Boris Johnson.

“After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down. I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities,“ the letter read.

Sunak, in turn, accepted the resignation, saying that he fully understands his desire “to step down after eight years of exacting ministerial duties.”

“You leave office with my thanks and respect,“ Sunak added.-Bernama