UK food inflation at 45-year high, hitting 19.1 per cent in March

LONDON: Food inflation in the UK hit a 45-year high of 19.1 per cent in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

The latest inflation report revealed that food and non-alcoholic beverage prices saw their highest rate of inflation in over 45 years, up from 18 per cent per year in February, reported Anadolu.

The cost of food alone surged 19.6 per cent, with notable increases in the prices of bread and cereal, meat, fish, milk, eggs, olive oil, vegetables, and fruit.

Bread and cereal prices jumped 19.4 per cent, while meat prices were up 17.4 per cent.

Whole milk prices rose 37.9 per cent, while eggs climbed 32 per cent.

The price of olive oil ballooned 49.2 per cent compared to last year due to supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war.

Additionally, vegetable prices rose 19.3 per cent and fruit prices 10.6 per cent.

The ONS said that the last time food prices were this high was in August 1977, when inflation was estimated at 21.9 per cent.

But it also reported a slight easing in the UK’s cost of living crisis, with a drop in the annual consumer prices index to 10.1 per cent in March from 10.4 per cent in February.

Although this suggests some relief for consumers who have been struggling with high prices, the figure is still in double digits and higher than expected. - Bernama