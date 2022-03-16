UK govt says has settled outstanding £400 mn debt with Iran

LONDON: Britain has settled a £400-million debt with Iran as two dual nationals held in the country for years headed home, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

“The IMS (International Military Services) debt has been settled in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations,“ Truss said in a statement.

The announcement came as British-Iranian nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were due to arrive back in the UK and Morad Tahbaz was released from prison on furlough to his house in Tehran.

The UK has consciously avoided saying the detention of dual nationals in Iran was linked to the debt, related to an order of tanks that was cancelled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Truss has said the issues were separate and blamed sanctions on Iran for delaying the repayment.

“Nazanin has been held in Iran for almost six years, and Anoosheh almost five. Morad has been in prison for four. They will be reunited with their families and loved ones,“ Truss said.

“We have the deepest admiration for the resolve, courage and determination Nazanin, Anoosheh and Morad, and their families, have shown. They have faced hardship that no family should ever experience and this is a moment of great relief.” - AFP