UK PM launches transport review to boost economy, strengthen ties

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a review aimed at improving transport connections across the UK, as part of a plan to boost the pandemic-hit economy and strengthen ties between its member nations.

The study will consider air links within the country, road and rail links in Scotland, the Welsh rail network, as well as the cost and practicality of building a "fixed link" with Northern Ireland, said a government statement on Saturday.

Johnson has in the past spoken of his desire for a 20-mile plus bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The review will be conducted by Peter Hendy, chair of state-owned rail track owner Network Rail, and report its findings in summer 2021. - Reuters