UK PM Sunak’s approval rate drops below 25%

MOSCOW: Only 24 percent of people in the United Kingdom approve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s performance, continuing the downward trend of the past two weeks, while 49 percent disapprove of him, an Opinium poll has found, reported Sputnik.

Based on the results of the survey, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is treated relatively better, with 28 percent approving of his performance and 35 percent disapproving, the poll showed. He also beats Sunak on the question of who would make a better prime minister, with 27 percent of respondents choosing him and 23 percent choosing Sunak.

Opinium surveyed 1,400 potential voters from Aug 30 to Sept 1. The data on statistical error are not given.

A survey conducted by YouGov in June showed that 59 percent of respondents did not support Sunak, while Starmer was viewed favourably by 35 percent and unfavourably by 51 percent. - Bernama