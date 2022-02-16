UK police launch probe into Prince Charles charity

LONDON: British police said on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles's charitable foundation over claims of a cash-for-honours scandal involving a Saudi businessman.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national,“ Scotland Yard said in a statement.

There have been no arrests or interviews under caution, police added.

The head of The Prince's Foundation resigned last year after an internal investigation into the allegations.

Michael Fawcett, chief executive of the foundation, had initially agreed to suspend his duties following newspaper revelations about his links to a Saudi national.

The man, businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, had donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Fawcett, a former valet to the Prince of Wales who has been close to Queen Elizabeth II's heir for decades, is alleged to have coordinated work to grant a royal honour and even UK citizenship for Mahfouz.

Mahfouz reportedly denies any wrongdoing.

Charles’ foundation, which helps jobless people get back into work and start small businesses, said it took the claims “very seriously”. - AFP