UK police probe attack on protester on grounds of China consulate

LONDON: UK police said on Monday they were probing the reported beating of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, northern England.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a grey-haired man in a mask kick and tear down protesters' banners, and scuffles at the gates of the consulate.

Inside the gates, a group of men were then shown punching a man lying on the ground, while the grey-haired man stood watching.

Police were seen intervening to break up the fighting.

The BBC reported that Bob, an activist from Hong Kong, said he was attacked by unidentified men who came out of the consulate.

“They dragged me inside. They beat me up,“ he told the broadcaster after the incident, which took place on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said they were “aware of an incident that took place at around 3;00 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday... at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester”.

The force said its officers “responded immediately to (defuse) the situation”.

Police said they were making “enquiries... to understand the full circumstances”.

The protest took place as China opened its Communist Party Congress, which happens every five years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a speech on Sunday hailed a “major transition from chaos to governance” in Hong Kong, following a crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told AFP: “We are not aware of the situation you described.” He insisted the embassy and consulates in the UK “have throughout abided by the laws of the host country”.

Several British politicians condemned the apparent use of violence against a protester.

The newly appointed chair of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns, tweeted that interior and foreign ministers Suella Braverman and James Cleverly “need to urgently investigate”.

The Chinese Communist Party “will not import their beating of protestors and denial of free speech to British streets”, she wrote.

Influential former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith tweeted that the government must “demand a full apology from the Chinese ambassador to the UK”.

Meanwhile Manchester MP Andrew Gwynne, from the main opposition Labour party, said: “The British government needs to urgently call the Chinese ambassador in to answer for this act of violence.”

Nathan Law, a Hong Kong activist who has fled to the UK, tweeted: “If the consulate staff responsible are not held accountable, Hongkongers would live in fear of being kidnapped and persecuted.”

He called for Cleverly and Braverman to “investigate and protect our community and people in the UK”. - AFP