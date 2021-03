LONDON: After a “successful procedure” for a pre-existing heart condition, the elderly Prince Philip (pix) will remain in hospital for a number of days, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, was admitted to a hospital in London as “a precautionary measure” after feeling unwell a fortnight ago, reported Anadolu Agency.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the palace statement said, using one of the prince’s titles.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

He was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital on Monday from King Edward VII’s Hospital.

Philip, 99, spent 11 days in hospital in 2015 due to a bladder infection.

The prince retired from public life in 2017. — Bernama