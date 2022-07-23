UK’s PM candidate Sunak calls inflation UK’s main problem

MOSCOW: Rishi Sunak, the candidate for the post of the UK prime minister, has called inflation the main problem of the country.

Sunak will face UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the final round of the race for the post.

He described inflation as the “number one challenge” faced by the United Kingdom, said Sputnik.

“What I worry about is the inflation we’re seeing now becoming entrenched for longer. That’s the risk we need to guard against. If that happens, it will be incredibly damaging for millions across the UK. The cost for families is going to be enormous,” Sunak told The Times.

In June, the inflation in the UK reached the record level of 9.4 per cent. — Bernama