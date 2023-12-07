UK to provide £50m support package to Ukraine

LONDON: The UK government said yesterday it will provide a £50 million support package for equipment repair and the establishment of a military rehabilitation centre in Ukraine.

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week’s Nato summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

These programmes will be funded through Nato’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and supported by rehabilitation specialists from across the Alliance, the UK government said in a statement.

This joint declaration is expected to be signed by all members of the G7, the statement said. The declaration will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war.

“Supporting Ukraine’s progress on the pathway to Nato membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of Nato members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe,” UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said. - Reuters