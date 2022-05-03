Ukraine claims 24,200 Russian troops killed since start of war

KYIV: At least 24,200 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the country’s military claimed on Tuesday.

In addition, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 1,062 Russian tanks, 2,567 armored personnel vehicles, 475 artillery systems, 162 multiple launch rocket systems, reported Anadolu Agency as Ukrainian General Staff saying in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 194 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 291 UAVs, 10 naval vessels, among other weapon systems, the statement added.

At least 3,153 civilians have been killed and 3,316 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows. - Bernama